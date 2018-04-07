Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Declares Dividend of GBX 35

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) announced a dividend on Monday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.49) per share on Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $14.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ULE stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,396 ($19.60). 130,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,114. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,138 ($15.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,231 ($31.32).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($22.46) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Ultra Electronics to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,675 ($23.51) to GBX 1,535 ($21.55) in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,045 ($28.71) to GBX 1,290 ($18.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,550 ($21.76) to GBX 1,300 ($18.25) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,686.43 ($23.67).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

