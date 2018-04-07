Umpqua Holdings Co. (UMPQ) Receives $22.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.13.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 5,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $124,302.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 654.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.37. 1,639,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $4,818.80, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

