UniCoin (UNIC) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

UniCoin (CURRENCY:UNIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, UniCoin has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One UniCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCoin has a total market cap of $716,830.00 and $15.00 worth of UniCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Altcoin (ALT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00259007 BTC.

Version (V) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000203 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About UniCoin

UniCoin (UNIC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. UniCoin’s total supply is 2,993,853 coins. UniCoin’s official website is unicoins.tumblr.com.

UniCoin Coin Trading

UniCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase UniCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.