First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Unifi worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unifi by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Unifi by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Unifi by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Unifi by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 24,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $846,629.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,288 shares in the company, valued at $356,067.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 13,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $470,513.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,166.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 108,007 shares of company stock worth $3,789,877. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.10, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Unifi had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. Unifi’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/unifi-inc-ufi-holdings-lifted-by-first-trust-advisors-lp-updated.html.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.