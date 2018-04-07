Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Unifi (NYSE:UFI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unifi earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 47.0003439360426 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UFI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of UFI opened at $37.60 on Friday. Unifi has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.07, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Unifi had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. Unifi’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Unifi will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 13,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $470,513.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,288 shares in the company, valued at $363,166.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 24,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $846,629.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,067.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 108,007 shares of company stock worth $3,789,877. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

