Unikoin Gold One Day Volume Hits $1.75 Million (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Unikoin Gold has a total market cap of $21.18 million and $1.75 million worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unikoin Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Radar Relay, OKEx and Qryptos. During the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00679157 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014339 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00178410 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037691 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00052931 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Unikoin Gold Profile

Unikoin Gold launched on November 4th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,022,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unikoin Gold’s official website is unikrn.com. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Radar Relay, DDEX, Kucoin, Bittrex, Upbit and Qryptos. It is not possible to buy Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unikoin Gold must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

