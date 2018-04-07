Unit Co. (UNT) Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Unit in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unit’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Unit in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Unit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of Unit stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Unit has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $998.09, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.93.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Unit had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNT. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unit in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

