UNITE Group plc (UTG) Increases Dividend to GBX 15.40 Per Share

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.40 ($0.22) per share on Friday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $7.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:UTG opened at GBX 811.50 ($11.39) on Friday. UNITE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 618 ($8.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 833 ($11.69).

A number of research firms recently commented on UTG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 710 ($9.97) to GBX 850 ($11.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 850 ($11.93) to GBX 900 ($12.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.93) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “restricted” rating and issued a GBX 892 ($12.52) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 862.83 ($12.11).

UNITE Group Company Profile

The Unite Group plc is a United Kingdom-based developer and operator of student accommodation. The Company provides a home for over 50,000 students in approximately 140 properties in over 28 of England and Scotland’s University towns and cities. It operates through two segments: Operations and Property.

