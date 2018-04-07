Moreno Evelyn V Sells 2,785 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 750.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $122.76 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $100,588.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Goldman Sachs raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

