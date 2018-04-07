Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $44,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 750.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “positive” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,454,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,601. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $100,580.13, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

