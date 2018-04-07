Analyzing United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Crane (CR)

Crane (NYSE: CR) and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crane and United Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 3 10 0 2.77 United Technologies 0 5 10 0 2.67

Crane currently has a consensus target price of $108.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.25%. United Technologies has a consensus target price of $137.82, suggesting a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Crane’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than United Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of United Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Crane shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of United Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Crane has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Technologies has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crane and United Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 6.17% 20.66% 7.72% United Technologies 7.61% 17.35% 5.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crane and United Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $2.79 billion 1.93 $171.80 million $4.53 19.92 United Technologies $59.84 billion 1.64 $4.55 billion $6.65 18.46

United Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Crane. United Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Crane pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. United Technologies pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Crane pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Technologies pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Technologies has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. United Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Crane beats United Technologies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co. (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products. The Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment includes Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) and Merchandising Systems. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies various components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace and military aerospace, and defense markets. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles (RVs), truck bodies, truck trailers, with additional applications in commercial and industrial buildings.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. UTC Climate, Controls & Security segment is engaged in providing heating, ventilating, air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration solutions. The Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for the commercial, military, business jet and general aviation markets. Pratt & Whitney segment provides fleet management services and aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul services. The UTC Aerospace Systems segment provides aerospace products and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, regional, business and general aviation markets, military, space and undersea operations.

