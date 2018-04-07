UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stake Increased by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,416,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 489,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 82,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 383,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,193,000 after buying an additional 156,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 180,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.06.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $164.60 and a one year high of $250.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $221,662.55, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $2,243,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,399,220.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

