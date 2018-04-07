Unity Ingot Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (UNY)

Unity Ingot (CURRENCY:UNY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Unity Ingot token can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unity Ingot has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Unity Ingot has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Unity Ingot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00674849 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00178797 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036361 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Unity Ingot Profile

Unity Ingot’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Unity Ingot’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,000,000 tokens. The official website for Unity Ingot is unityingot.com. Unity Ingot’s official Twitter account is @IngotTokenFam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unity Ingot Token Trading

Unity Ingot can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Unity Ingot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unity Ingot must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unity Ingot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

