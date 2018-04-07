Universa Price Up 6.7% This Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Universa has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Universa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Universa has a total market cap of $30.79 million and $25,186.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00677109 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00178597 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,710,945,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain. Universa’s official website is www.universa.io.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood. It is not presently possible to purchase Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

