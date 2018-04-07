Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.23

News coverage about Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal Health Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the health services provider an impact score of 45.8945424832321 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,608. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $128.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,469.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

