Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.3395507995851 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UVSP. BidaskClub raised shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Univest Co. of Pennsylvania in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Univest Co. of Pennsylvania from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $818.53, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $50.86 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Co. of Pennsylvania will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Univest Co. of Pennsylvania’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Univest Co. of Pennsylvania news, Director Robert C. Wonderling bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univest Co. of Pennsylvania Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

