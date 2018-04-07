Unobtanium Hits One Day Volume of $37,496.00 (CRYPTO:UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $129.83 or 0.01889940 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $25.76 million and approximately $37,496.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,869.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.82 or 0.09165710 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00025697 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00169012 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00020887 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015530 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002827 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002284 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008301 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 198,459 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is not possible to buy Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

