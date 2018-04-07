SunTrust Banks Increases Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $36.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UPLD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Upland Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.73, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,512.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $1,500,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,086,742.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,930. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,744 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 234,191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 440,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 186,914 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 768,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 145,800 shares during the period. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

