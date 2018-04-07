Uro Market Capitalization Achieves $50,211.00 (URO)

Uro (CURRENCY:URO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Uro has a market cap of $50,211.00 and $5.00 worth of Uro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uro has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00063214 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Uro Coin Profile

URO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Uro’s total supply is 1,207,310 coins. Uro’s official website is uro.io. Uro’s official Twitter account is @UroFoundation.

Uro Coin Trading

Uro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Uro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uro must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.