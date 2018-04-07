Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of UBP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.85. 537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.29, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $18.92.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Urstadt purchased 14,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $275,951.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

