US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,706 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $137,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.35. 7,160,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,157,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $116.10. The stock has a market cap of $153,540.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.82.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

