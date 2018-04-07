USG (USG) and Continental Building (CBPX) Head-To-Head Analysis

USG (NYSE: USG) and Continental Building (NYSE:CBPX) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares USG and Continental Building’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USG 2.96% 13.59% 6.79% Continental Building 12.23% 16.58% 8.12%

Volatility and Risk

USG has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Building has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for USG and Continental Building, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USG 1 9 4 0 2.21 Continental Building 0 5 2 0 2.29

USG presently has a consensus target price of $37.62, suggesting a potential downside of 6.66%. Continental Building has a consensus target price of $30.17, suggesting a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Continental Building’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Building is more favorable than USG.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USG and Continental Building’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USG $3.20 billion 1.77 $88.00 million $1.80 22.39 Continental Building $489.16 million 2.19 $59.84 million $1.33 21.54

USG has higher revenue and earnings than Continental Building. Continental Building is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of USG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of USG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Continental Building shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

USG beats Continental Building on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USG

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes. Its products are distributed through building materials dealers, home improvement centers and other retailers, specialty wallboard distributors, and contractors. Gypsum segment manufactures and markets gypsum and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. Ceilings segment manufactures and markets interior systems products in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. The UBBP segment manufactures, distributes and sells certain building products, mines raw gypsum and sells natural and synthetic gypsum throughout Asia, Australasia and the Middle East.

About Continental Building

Continental Building Products, Inc. manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names. Continental Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for USG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.