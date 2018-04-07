Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX) Receives “Sell” Rating from Wells Fargo

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Wells Fargo in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of VRX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. 5,885,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,976,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,508.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.32. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. analysts anticipate that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valeant Pharmaceuticals International news, CEO Joseph C. Papa acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Herendeen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,121,629 shares of company stock valued at $109,702,487. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRX. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/valeant-pharmaceuticals-intl-vrx-earns-sell-rating-from-wells-fargo-updated-updated.html.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.