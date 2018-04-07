ValueChain Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (VLC)

ValueChain (CURRENCY:VLC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, ValueChain has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. ValueChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $328,231.00 worth of ValueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ValueChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00675443 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00178807 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036361 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ValueChain Profile

ValueChain’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ValueChain is valuechain.biz.

Buying and Selling ValueChain

ValueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX. It is not currently possible to buy ValueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ValueChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ValueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

