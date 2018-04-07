ValuEngine Downgrades Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Monday, March 26th.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock. Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Weber Alan W owned about 1.75% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is a provider of entertaining video content. The Company develops and produces and entertaining, video content packaged for distribution through television, online and mobile channels, including: The Sip, Web series run on APlus.com, and A Plus videos. The Company’s video content projects include Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Hidden Heroes (Hidden Heroes), Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Project Dad, Paycation Homes, Hilton Grand Vacation Sips, Emily Griffith Technical College Sips, and American Humane.

