ValuEngine Lowers Amtech Systems (ASYS) to Hold

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.62, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.04. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert F. King sold 17,699 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $199,113.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 427.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 707.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1,331.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

