SKF (SKFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of SKF from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SKF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SKF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd.

SKF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9,202.62, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. SKF has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. SKF had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.55%. equities analysts expect that SKF will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, mechatronics, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; linear motion systems; actuation systems, screws, and linear guides and tables; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and steering and suspension products, as well as tools and lubricants.

