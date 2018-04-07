ValuEngine Upgrades Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd.

OCSI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Oaktree Strategic Income stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $236.03, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.26. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. equities analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, Director Richard Ruben acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 47,400 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $365,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 317,670 shares of company stock worth $2,462,607 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

