ValuEngine Upgrades Spire (SR) to Buy

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Spire to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.25 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Spire has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $3,521.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Spire had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $561.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Spire by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,441,000 after buying an additional 200,037 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Spire by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 718,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after buying an additional 282,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Spire by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

