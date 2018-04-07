Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Receives $21.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

VNDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 9,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $140,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,467.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 8,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $159,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,411.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,506 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,795. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after buying an additional 378,606 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 446,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 702,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $849.88, a PE ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

