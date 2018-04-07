Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Share Price

News articles about Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vanda Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7556571726279 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNDA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $854.93, a PE ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.12. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $20.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 8,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $159,588.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,411.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 60,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $1,141,283.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,243,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,284,647.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

