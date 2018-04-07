VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,768,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,589,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $24.33.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

