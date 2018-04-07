VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (VTWV)

VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VTWV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1603 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF has a 52 week low of $97.33 and a 52 week high of $114.12.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/vanguard-russell-2000-value-etf-vtwv-to-issue-0-16-quarterly-dividend-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 VALUE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.