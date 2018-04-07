Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Given a $3.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered Vascular Biogenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Chardan Capital lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray lowered Vascular Biogenics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.19.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -1.70. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

