Vcash (CRYPTO:XVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00

Vcash (CURRENCY:XVC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Vcash has traded flat against the dollar. One Vcash coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Poloniex. Vcash has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $0.00 worth of Vcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vcash Profile

XVC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2014. Vcash’s total supply is 15,411,090 coins. The official message board for Vcash is forum.vcash.info. Vcash’s official website is vcash.info. Vcash’s official Twitter account is @VCashinfo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vcash has invented many breakthrough technologies such as ZeroTime to provide sub-second (safely confirmed) transactions, Node Incentives to ensure the network remains robust and ChainBlender to provide ahead of time transaction anonymity. Currently we are exploring the area of Self Governance. “

Vcash Coin Trading

Vcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy Vcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vcash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Vcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.