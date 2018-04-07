Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 155 ($2.18) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEC. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.25) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vectura Group to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.67) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 139.38 ($1.96).

Shares of VEC stock traded up GBX 3.65 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 82.95 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.97 ($2.34).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/vectura-group-vec-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-citigroup-updated-updated.html.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for the treatment of airways-related diseases. The company's marketed products include Ultibro Breezhaler and Seebri Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); AirFlusal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and COPD; ADVATE for the treatment of haemophilia A; and Adept for the treatment of surgical adhesions.

