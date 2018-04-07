Vectura Group’s (LON:VEC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.68) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vectura Group to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 119 ($1.67) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vectura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 139.38 ($1.96).

Shares of Vectura Group stock traded up GBX 3.65 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 82.95 ($1.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. Vectura Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.97 ($2.34).

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for the treatment of airways-related diseases. The company's marketed products include Ultibro Breezhaler and Seebri Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); AirFlusal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and COPD; ADVATE for the treatment of haemophilia A; and Adept for the treatment of surgical adhesions.

