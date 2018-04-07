McEwen Mining (MUX) & Vedanta Resources (VDNRF) Financial Comparison

McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) and Vedanta Resources (OTCMKTS:VDNRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

McEwen Mining has a beta of -1.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta Resources has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

McEwen Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vedanta Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. McEwen Mining pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vedanta Resources pays out 5,900.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for McEwen Mining and Vedanta Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vedanta Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.17%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Vedanta Resources.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Vedanta Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -15.71% -2.72% -2.42% Vedanta Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and Vedanta Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $67.72 million 10.25 -$10.63 million $0.07 29.43 Vedanta Resources $11.52 billion 0.22 -$22.70 million $0.01 950.00

McEwen Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vedanta Resources. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vedanta Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Vedanta Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company. The Company is focused on precious and base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. The Company’s segments include Mexico, Minera Santa Cruz S.A. (MSC), Nevada and Los Azules. The Mexico Operations segment includes properties, such as El Gallo 1 mine and the El Gallo 2 project. The MSC segment includes properties, such as the San Jose mine and other concessions located around the mine. The Company’s properties in Nevada segment include Gold Bar project and exploration properties. The Gold Bar project is a proposed mine project. The Los Azules segment includes various properties, such as Los Azules project, Chonchones project, Laganoso project, La Cerrada project and Other Argentina properties. The Los Azules copper project is an advanced-stage porphyry copper exploration project located in the cordilleran region of San Juan Province, Argentina near the border with Chile.

About Vedanta Resources

Vedanta Resources plc is a natural resources company, which is engaged in exploring, extracting and processing minerals, and oil and gas. The Company produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, oil and gas, and commercial power. Its operations are located in India, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Liberia, Ireland, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. Its segments include Zinc-India, Zinc-International, Oil & Gas, Iron Ore, Copper-India/Australia, Copper-Zambia, Aluminium and Power. Its geographical segments include India, China, Far East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia Others, UK and Others. Its Copper business includes a copper smelter, over two refineries and over two copper rod plants in India; a copper mine in Australia, and an integrated operation in Zambia consisting of approximately three mines, a leaching plant and a smelter. The Company’s oil and gas operations consist of the assets of Cairn India Limited in India, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

