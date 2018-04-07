Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Price

News headlines about Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Veeva Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.6185001826788 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Vetr lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.05 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. 602,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,292.60, a PE ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.39. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $50.09 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.13 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.71%. research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 49,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $3,848,003.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $155,772.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,831 shares of company stock worth $14,833,602 over the last three months. 19.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

