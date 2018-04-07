Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Price Target Raised to GBX 100

Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from GBX 94 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 129.89% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON VLG remained flat at $GBX 43.50 ($0.61) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687. Venture Life Group has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 90 ($1.26).

In other news, insider Sharon Mary Collins acquired 82,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £39,799.68 ($55,867.04).

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers Benecol, a cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

