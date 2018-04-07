Verint Systems (VRNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

VRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Verint Systems stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2,582.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides voice of the customer solutions, including interaction analytics, enterprise feedback, and digital feedback; workforce optimization solutions, such as intelligent recording, analytics-driven quality, coaching/learning, workforce management, work allocation, desktop and process analytics, robotic process automation, and performance management; employee engagement solutions comprising workforce optimization, knowledge management, employee desktop, case management, internal communities, gamification, mobile workforce apps, and voice of the employee; engagement channel solutions consisting of Web/mobile self-service, voice self-service, customer communities, email/secure messaging, Web chat, co-browse, mobile messaging, and social engagement; and security, fraud, and compliance solutions, including compliance recording, fraud and identity analytics, trading compliance, branch surveillance and investigation, and public safety compliance.

