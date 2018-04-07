Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Share Price

Media stories about Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Verisign earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 46.3395267653592 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.69. 1,079,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,578.71, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.86. Verisign has a 1 year low of $87.02 and a 1 year high of $127.24.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Verisign had a net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Verisign will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $586.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of Verisign to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Share Price” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/verisign-vrsn-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc is a provider of domain name registry services and Internet security. The Company operates through Registry Services and Security Services segment. Registry Services ensure the security, stability and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains, and operation of the root-zone maintainer functions for the core of the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.