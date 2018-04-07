Veros 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $337.00 (CRYPTO:VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Veros token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Livecoin. During the last week, Veros has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $31,756.00 and $337.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002904 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00671454 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00178409 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00051311 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,609,040 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency. Veros’ official website is veros.pro.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

