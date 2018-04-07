Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Versum Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Versum Materials reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Versum Materials will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Versum Materials.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.68 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 6,666.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

VSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group upgraded Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Versum Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital lowered Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE VSM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 566,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,688. The stock has a market cap of $4,039.29, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. Versum Materials has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

In other Versum Materials news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.64 per share, with a total value of $86,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,564.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc is a provider of solutions to the semiconductor and display industries. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, transportation and handling of specialty materials. Its segments include Materials; Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S), and Corporate. The Materials segment is an integrated provider of specialty materials for the electronics industry, focusing on the integrated circuit and flat-panel display markets.

