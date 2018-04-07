Vertcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $687,802.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00028094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Vertcoin has a market cap of $84.49 million and approximately $687,802.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,899.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.88 or 0.05590340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.31 or 0.09300460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.01688390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.02469980 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00195172 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00600823 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00074470 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 43,682,125 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VertCoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. VertCoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Coingi and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

