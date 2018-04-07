VF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (VFC)

VF Co. (NYSE:VFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,121 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,195% compared to the average volume of 550 put options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research set a $95.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “average” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30,223.84, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. VF has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. VF had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 61.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in VF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

