LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 9.99% of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 70,093 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,086.6% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 196,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 180,316 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CEZ opened at $29.30 on Friday. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.0197 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

