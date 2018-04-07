Vicus Capital Buys 5,098 Shares of Pfizer (PFE)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,175,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,062,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 5,413.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,360,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226,697 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.0% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 24,369,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,997,000 after buying an additional 5,901,100 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $215,077.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 27,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $998,655.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Lankler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,908,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vicus Capital Buys 5,098 Shares of Pfizer (PFE)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/vicus-capital-buys-5098-shares-of-pfizer-inc-pfe-updated.html.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.