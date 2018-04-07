VIP Tokens (CRYPTO:VIP) Price Tops $0.0005

VIP Tokens (CURRENCY:VIP) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. VIP Tokens has a total market capitalization of $40,541.00 and $14.00 worth of VIP Tokens was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIP Tokens coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VIP Tokens has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VIP Tokens Profile

VIP Tokens (CRYPTO:VIP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2016. VIP Tokens’ total supply is 83,450,403 coins. VIP Tokens’ official website is viptokens.club. VIP Tokens’ official Twitter account is @clockcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

VIP Tokens Coin Trading

VIP Tokens can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy VIP Tokens directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIP Tokens must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIP Tokens using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

