Virco Manufacturing Co. (VIRC) Given $5.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Virco Manufacturing Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virco Manufacturing an industry rank of 214 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virco Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Virco Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of VIRC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978. Virco Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Virco Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

In related news, Director Alexander L. Cappello bought 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $69,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,101 shares in the company, valued at $44,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Virtue bought 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,128.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 779,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,081.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Manufacturing stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Virco Manufacturing Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Virco Manufacturing worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Virco Manufacturing Co. (VIRC) Given $5.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/virco-manufacturing-co-virc-given-5-50-consensus-price-target-by-analysts.html.

Virco Manufacturing Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virco Manufacturing (VIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.